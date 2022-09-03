Bhopal: Power sub-station to be installed for regular supply of electricity to Hirani raw water pump house and intake well

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner KVS Choudhary inspected Hirani intake raw water plant, Shahganj, Sehore district, and instructed for installation of power sub-station for regular supply of power for regular water supply.

BMC commissioner was also instructed to modify and upgrade the Supervisory control & data acquisition (SCADA) system. He inspected the raw water pump house, intake well of Narmada water project, Hirani, Shahganj.

BMC commissioner was informed that six motor pumps function and four of them remain functional round the clock. Every motor siphons 7,200 cubic metre water to Khatpura water treatment plant. Around 185 MLD water is supplied from Khatpura water treatment plant to Ahmedpur pump house. He also took the stock of backpressure and over flow process.

Water supply get disrupted due to irregular power supply. In March, a mobile tower fell down breaking electric wire and damaging poles which hit water supply in Bhopal for around a week. Water supply from the Narmada project frequently gets affected. Bhopal was switched over to water supply from the Narmada river in 2012. The municipal corporation discontinued water supply from sources — the Kolar dam reservoir and the Upper Lake—in most of the private residential colonies of the state capital.

