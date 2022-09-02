Bhopal: CM says no mining to be allowed at Siddha hillocks

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday no mining would be allowed at Siddha hillocks in Satna district.

Siddha Pahad as it is called here was snowballing into a major political issue in the Vindhya region as the district administration had initiated a process to give the hillocks on lease for mining.

The locals believe that the hillocks have skeletons of seers and saints buried for thousands of years and it’s the place where Lord Ram during his exile had resolved to rid the earth of evil forces.

Chouhan tweeted on Friday, “Siddha Pahad in Satna is a center of our faith and reverence. The sanctity of this place will be kept intact. Mining here will not take place at any rate. Instructions have been issued to Satna district administration.”

Earlier, the BJP MLA from Satna district Narayan Tripathi wrote a letter to the CM demanding a check on illegal mining at the hillocks and cancellation of the district administration’s process to allow mining over there in the coming days.

The state Congress president Kamal Nath had threatened that the Congress would launch an agitation if the administration didn’t cancel its decision to allow mining activities over there.