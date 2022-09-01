Bhopal: After traders, hostel operators too demand license fee waiver

A delegation of hostel directors called on Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) chairman Kishan Suryavanshi on Thursday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of hostel directors called on Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) chairman Kishan Suryavanshi on Thursday and demanded license fee waiver.

Earlier, traders too had raised similar demand. This year municipal corporation has imposed license fee on shops along with the property tax much to the chagrin of traders.

The license rates have been fixed on per square feet basis instead of the license fee of Rs 500 to Rs 1,250. As a result, license fee is higher than property tax for many shops. The traders want to deposit only property tax till rate of license fee is reduced. However, the corporation has refused to accept it.

Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry member Vasudev Wadhwani said that municipal council was non-existent in the last two years. Hence, a few officials took arbitrary decisions. He further said that license fee had been imposed even on a few closed shops.

BJP corporator Rajesh Hingorani said, “There is no justification for levying license fee along with property tax. The license fee rates are high. We will take up the issue with the mayor and the commissioner. A mutually agreeable decision will be taken ensuring no revenue loss to corporation. It should not be arbitrary.”

Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) had demanded waiver of Rs 4 per square ft additional tax in addition to property tax, publicity tax, garbage tax. Just after taking oath, BCCI delegation called on Mayor Malti Rai and put up demands.

Read Also Bhopal: Court directs deportation of two Nigerian students on completion of their jail term