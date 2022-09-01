Bhopal: Court directs for deportation of two Nigerian students on completion of their jail term

Bhopal District and Sessions Court |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, has instructed Jail Superintendent, District Jail, Bhopal, to make arrangements for deportation of two Nigerian students through Nigerian Embassy after completion of their punishment as the duo are youths and do not have any criminal record neither in India nor in Nigeria.

Court, in its previous observation, had said that the two students were convicted under Foreign Act as they were staying here without visa and that there was no ground for keeping them in jail in India after they serve their punishment.

As per court order, Students Osamuyimev Guius Obasoge and Abel Jeery Ojji, both students of RKDF College Bhopal were found staying here without proper Visas. Osamuyimev Guius Obasoge is serving jail term since October 13, 2020 and Abel Jerry since March 17,2021.

Court has sentenced 2 years Rigorous Imprisonment to the two Nigerian students under Foreign Act,1946. So after October 13,2022, Osamuyimev

Obasoge will be deported to Nigeria after October 13 and Guius after March 17,2023, when they both complete their jail term.

District Court, further, said, “Obasoge’s mother Rebecca Obasoge submitted affidavit of death of her younger son Obasogie Osamudiamen. And the woman has only Obasoge to take care of her.” Though no document has been submitted from Abel Jeery Ojji but there is no criminal record, said advocate Rakesh Mishra quoting the court order

The two Nigerian students will be deported as they do not have any criminal record, he added, saying that one of them will be released just in October this year and the other will be in next year in March.