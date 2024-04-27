'Khud Apna Kaam Karna Sikho': Jyotiraditya Scindia'a Wife To Women Raising Water Issue In MP's Guna (VIDEO)

Priyadarshini Raje Scindia |

A video of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's wife, Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, has taken the internet by storm, in which she can be seen interacting with local women.

The viral video depicts Priyadarshini Raje Scindia telling the local women, "Do your work yourselves."

The video has drawn criticism from every quarter, with many social media users pointing out her rude behavior with local voters.

According to reports, the incident was captured on camera in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, where Priyadarshini was seeking votes for her husband.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting from the Guna-Shivpuri Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate.

The Scindia family is leaving no stone unturned to ensure Jyotiraditya's victory. His wife and son are intensively campaigning for him by going from village to village.

During election campaign, a video of Priyadarshini Raje is going viral on social media. In the video, Prayadarshini Raje is seen sitting in a car, seemingly getting irritated while listening to some local women.

Local women attempted to bring Priyadarshini's attention to the issue of water scarcity

According to reports, when Pryadarshini Raje reached Khujri village, where some raise the issue of water problem in the village with her. During this, she told the women to write their demands and submit it. Meanwhile, a woman said, "You write it yourself." Hearing this, Prayadarshini Raje got angry and said to the women in an agitated tone, "You write it and give it to me, it's not my job to do your work. Write it, and then your work will be done."

There is a serious water problem in Khujri village, and the women had approached Prayadarshini Sindhiya regarding this issue. The women of the village say that there is so much water problem in the village that boys are not getting married. During this, a woman said, "Madam, when you become [something], please come here once. There is a tank for water here, but there is no water in it."