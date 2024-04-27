Bhopal: Women Open Nashta Corners To Make Ends Meet In City

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-year-old BCom student Sapna Rangare has decided to sell snacks and tea from a hand cart at Rahul Nagar in Shahpura. Her father is a house painter and gets work off and on. To support her family comprising her mother and two siblings, Sapna, a student of Nutan College, will sell poha, tea and other snacks.

Sapna is among the four women from poor household who will help their families make ends meet by running Gauravi Nashta Corners, which became operational in different areas in the city on Friday. Aimed at making women self-dependent, they have been established under Women's Food Carts Programme launched by Gauravi One-Stop Centre run by Action Aid (state government undertakintg).

The four women Sapna Rangare (Sapna Tea Stall), Reshma (Rahiyan Team Stall), Karuna Bakode (Ambedkar Tea Stall) and Rekha Bhargav (Shri Krishna Khatu Shyam Tea Stall) have set up Gauravi Nashta Corners in city. Reshma (24) has named Nashta Corner after her toddler son Rahiyan. “My family has financial problems. I want to help,” Reshma told Free Press.

She will be selling poha, chai, samosa and chowmein if there is demand. “My outlet will run from 8 am to 4 pm,” she said. Karuna’s husband drives autorickshaw but income is hardly enough to meet family needs, which includes her 13-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.

Besides poha, chai and samosa, Karuna (33) also plans to sell momos. In addition, five women, three of whom are victims of domestic violence, received sewing machines. The programme offers training in culinary skills, business management and financial literacy. Participants will receive mentorship from industry experts and access to micro-financing options to kick-start their ventures.

Transforming lives

We believe in the power of entrepreneurship to transform lives. By empowering women to launch their own food carts, we are not only creating economic opportunities but also fostering a culture of self-reliance and empowerment.

- Soumya Saxena, programme officer, Gauravi, Action Aid Association