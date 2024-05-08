 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bus Carrying EVMs Catches Fire, Re-Polling on May 10
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bus Carrying EVMs Catches Fire, Re-Polling on May 10

By-polling at four polling station will be going to held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 08:44 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Re-polling will be doneon four polling stations of Betul Lok Sabha constituency on Friday May 10th, said the officials here Wednesday.

On Tuesday the bus carrying 36 polling officials and EVMs of six polling stations had caught fire. In the incident EVMs of four polling stations were partially damaged. The matter was reported to the Election Commission of India.

On the instructions of the ECI, the polling will be held at the polling stations Rajapur, Dudar Raiyat, Kunda Raiyat and Chikhlimal of Multai assembly segment on Friday.

The polling will going to start from 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm

article-image

Notably, a bus carrying polling officials and electronic voting machines (EVM) caught fire in Betul district while returning from Goula village on Tuesday night, causing damage to a few EVMs, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Goula village in Multai tehsil of Betul district and a case was registered into the matter, he added.

Betul SP Nischal Jharia told Free Press Journal that the fire broke out due to a mechanical fault but no one suffered any injuries in the incident. There were 36 people on the bus.

He said, "The polling personnel left with EVMs of six polling booths...The fire broke out due to a mechanical fault. Four EVMs had suffered a little damage to their parts due to fire and the two EVMs are undamaged. There were 36 people on the bus. They jumped out of the bus by somehow breaking the glass on the windows of the bus as its doors got jammed. They did not suffer injuries...They were sent ahead on another bus...A case has been registered in this regard,"

During the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, nine seats in the state including Betul, Guna, Morena, Bhind, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Gwalior, and Bhopal.

