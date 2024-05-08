 Five Held For Gangraping Minor In MP's Shahdol
Illegal portions of rape accused’s houses razed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons have been arrested for gangraping a 15-year-old girl in Shahdol district, police said on Wednesday. The illegally constructed portions of the houses of the five accused were razed by the administration.

The teenage girl was gangraped by five men under Kotwali police station limits when she was returning from her coaching class on Monday evening.

SP Kumar Prateek said that five accused have been identified as Aishwarya Nidhi Gupta (36), Saleem Qureshi (22), Kailash Panika (29), Saleem (18) and Afzal Ansari (28). All the five accused will be presented before the court on Thursday morning, he added.

SP further said that a team of district administration escorted by police razed illegal portions of houses of the accused on Wednesday. The administration will continue the demolition of illegal structures on Thursday as well, said the SP.

article-image

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Dinesh Chandra Sagar told Free Press Journal, "The unfortunate incident took place on Monday evening. The minor was coming from a coaching class with her friend when five people intercepted them. The accused took them towards a forest area, made the victim's friend hostage and violated the girl."

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The victim lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station and an FIR was registered, the officer said. An SIT (Special Investigation Team) nabbed the five accused, Sagar said.

