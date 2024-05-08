MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Women Participation In Polling Dips Amid Scorching Heat

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Male voters out-numbered their woman counterparts in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections held on Tuesday.

While, over-all male voting percentage stood at 69.69, only 63.52% women voters turned up at polling booths.

Bhind recorded the lowest woman voter turnout of 51.36% among the nine Lok Sabha seats that went to poll on Tuesday. The male voting per cent stood at 57.99.

Morena women stood second from the bottom with only 55.86% of them turning up at polling stations in comparison to 61.88% polling by their male counterparts.

Gwalior was placed third in terms of lowest female voter turnout with 59.36%. The male voting percentage was 64.61.

The highest turnout of women voters was reported from tribal-dominated Betul. Tribal women evinced keen interest in exercising their right to franchise braving the scorching heat. The female voter turnout in Betul was 72.08% as against 74.82% by male voters.

Digvijaya Singh’s constituency –Rajgarh—reported second highest turnout of fairer sex voters with 71.82% of them casting their vote. The male voter turnout was 80.04 % which incidentally is the highest male voters’ turnout in the nine Lok Sabha seats.

The female voter turnout in Bhopal was 61.40% against 66.59% by their male counterparts.

Vidisha, from where ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seeking election to Lok Sabha, reported women voting percentage of 70.78, which incidentally is the third highest voting percentage among the nine parliamentary seats of the state that went to voting on Tuesday. The male voting percentage was 77.93%.

Sagar Lok Sabha seat registered female voter turnout of 60.59% and male voter turnout of 70.44%.

In Guna Lok Sabha parliamentary seat, 68.60% women voters cast their vote. The male voting percentage was 75.96.