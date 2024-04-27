Class 5 & 8 Board Exams: Madrasa Students Outperform Last Year’s Result | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Year Class 5 Class 8 2023 62.62% 44.66% 2024 73.26% 67.4% The pass percentage of Madrasa students in both classes 5 and 8 has seen improvement compared to their previous performance. There has been a 10% increase in the class 5 results compared to 2023, and the class 8 results have shown a remarkable 22% rise. This year, 73.26% of Madrasa students passed in class 5, and 67.4% passed in class 8.

The students of 825 Madrasa have given the exams for classes 5 and 8 as per the official data of the school education department. In 2023, 62.62% of students passed in class 5 and 44.66% passed in class 8. This year in class 5, a total of 3500 students have given the exam, of which 2564 passed; the pass percentage stands at 73.26.

In Class 8, 2334 students have given the exam; 1573 have passed; the pass percentage stands at 67.40. This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Madrasas conducted a survey and only permitted Madrasas registered with UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) to hold exams. Unauthorized madrasas were not granted permission. Nitin Saxena, the chairman of the state madrasa board, told the Free Press that the improved results are attributed to this measure by the board.

He mentioned that surveys were conducted across the state, with district education officers personally visiting madrasas. For instance, in Bhopal, they ensured the provision of proper midday meals, books, and other necessary resources for the students, added Saxena.

When Free Press spoke to Ali Qadr, from the Madrasa located at Lal Ghati, he said that to better academic outcome, we have organised counseling sessions for both teachers and students. “We do not enroll individuals who are not interested in studying according to the standard board pattern in our regular classes,” he further said.

The school education department announced the results of board classes 5 and 8 on Tuesday. It revealed that 90.97% of students passed in grade 5, while 87.71% successfully cleared the class 8 exam.