Class 8 Student Found Pregnant, Cousin Booked For Rape

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl was found pregnant during a medical check-up after she complained of stomach ache, police said on Wednesday. On the basis of the girl's statement, Ratibad police have booked her distant cousin who allegedly sexually assaulted her repeatedly for over four months at her house located in a village close to Ratibad area, said a police official, adding that the accused is on the run and hunt has been launched to nab him.

The official further said that the girl, a student of Class 8, experienced stomach pain two days ago, following which her parents took her to the doctor on Tuesday night. The doctor during check-up found the girl pregnant and they informed her parents.

The girl, upon being counselled by her parents, told them that one of her distant brothers has been raping her for over the past four months at her house, where he used to come frequently, said the cop. The girl even told her parents that whenever the man committed the act, he threatened her with dire consequences, if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone, said the police.

The girl’s parents then approached Ratibad police on Wednesday, and lodged a complaint against the accused, who is aged 21.

The police have registered a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act and Section 376 of the IPC. As per police, the accused is a native of Vidisha town. The case is being probed, after which the police will arrest the accused soon, officials aware of the incident said.