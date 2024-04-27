Bhopal: Anomalies In Har Ghar Nal Yojana, Exposed Pipelines Unleash Flaws  

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anomalies in the implementation of the Har Ghar Nal Yojana have surfaced in the Phanda block of Bhopal district. Drinking water pipelines, originally intended for underground placement, are now exposed on the surface, vulnerable to damage. Such superficially placed pipelines can be seen in many villages of the block.

Environmentalist Rashid Noor Khan has written to the district panchayat CEO, bringing to his notice the discrepancies and anomalies in the laying of the drinking water pipelines in the villages of the block. The MP Jal Nigam is responsible for the pipeline installation to ensure clean drinking water access for every household.

However, the contracted company appears to be rushing the project, neglecting proper adherence to rules and norms. Khan has urged an investigation into these irregularities. The pipelines in these villages have not been laid down as per the contractual terms. Despite the requirement for a 1-meter underground placement, many sections of the pipelines remain visible on the surface.

In his letter, the environmentalist has stated that gram panchayat Samasgarh Samaspura, Khakha Dor Jain Temple, is on the plateau, most of the parts are rocky, similarly pipeline work has been done in other Gram Panchayat Kodiya, Rasulia village of Gram Panchayat Kekadiya, Gram Panchayat Mundla, Village Kharpi of Gram Panchayat, Kharpa.

The contractor was supposed to dig one meter and bury the pipe, instead, the contractor merely got the pipeline buried by digging 300 or 500 mm, said the environmentalist. It was also necessary to put sand and ballast under the pipeline, but the contractor merely did a little digging that too without laying sand dust, the environmentalist stated in his letter.

Even the pipe joints have not been fixed mechanically and movement of vehicles may damage the superficially laid pipelines, specially in the area where the surface is rocky, he stated. It will be difficult to notice the leakage as in the rocky surface, water will start percolating in the ground, he added.

‘Will get the inspection done’ “We will look into the matter and take the required action. Our team will inspect the areas and if any wrongdoings are found definitely appropriate action will be taken.” KVS Chaudhary, Managing director MP Jal Nagam.