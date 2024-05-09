 Bhopal: Wanted Man Arrested After Three Years
Bhopal: Wanted Man Arrested After Three Years

Cheated people of Rs 60L on pretext of providing govt jobs

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 12:31 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who was on the run for the past three years, has been arrested for duping scores of people to the tune of Rs 60 lakh in total, on the pretext of providing government jobs, crime branch officials said on Wednesday, adding that the man’s two sons were arrested earlier.

DCP (Crime) Akhil Patel told Free Press Journal that accused Arun Mishra, a native of Sursa Kalan village, was on the run for the past three years. The cop said that Mishra had earlier duped a man residing in Govindpura of Rs 30 lakh, promising to get him a government job. But when the aspirant failed to get the promised job, he demanded Mishra to return the amount. Mishra and his sons, Pramod and Prakash had then handed him a cheque of Rs 30 lakh, but the cheque bounced when it was presented in the bank, said the official. The man then approached the crime branch and lodged a complaint. Police had then nabbed Prakash and Pramod, while their father had gone on the lam.

The officer said that on Wednesday, the crime branch received a tip-off that Arun Mishra was about to surrender before the court. The team rushed to the spot and took him into custody, as soon as he reached the court , said the DCP adding that he was then produced at the court.

