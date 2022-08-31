e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Engineers of Sudarshan Chakra Corps lay Bailey Bridge in record 6 days

This is for the first time in state that Indian army has made a bridge of such a specification, which is an achievement in itself.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Bailey Bridge on Sukhtawa River in Narmadapuram district | FP Pics
Bailey Bridge on Sukhtawa River in Narmadapuram district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Army engineers of Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Southern Command completed construction of Bailey Bridge on Sukhtawa River in record six days and handed it over to Narmadapuram district administration on Wednesday, officials said.

The construction of bridge started on August 26. It was opened to traffic on Wednesday. This is the first time in state that Indian army has made a bridge of such a specification, which is an achievement in itself.

Bridge was handed over to district administration by GOC, PMP Sub Area, in presence of MLA Prem Shankar Verma, collector Neeraj Kumar, SDM Madan Raghuvanshi, NHAI project director RK Gupta, NHAI manager (tech) Akhil Soni and others.

The completion of bridge is a perfect example of seamless and synergised civil military response to national emergencies, an official release stated. Construction of Bailey Bridge has ensured day and night connectivity and restoration of vital economic activity along Nagpur - Bhopal stretch on NH 46 in Madhya Pradesh.

It has brought succour to people of Narmadapuram district whose daily life was affected as they were cut off due to heavy monsoon. The Bailey Bridge is 3.5-metre wide and 90-feet long Single Lane Bailey Bridge, which is capable of sustaining heavy traffic.

The construction of bridge posed challenges including adverse weather conditions, time limit and bridge site. NHAI and district administration provided support during planning and construction phase.

Read Also
Bhopal: 90 feet Bailey Bridge construction on NH-46 completed, inauguration on Wednesday
article-image

