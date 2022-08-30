Bhopal: 90 feet Bailey Bridge construction on NH-46 completed, inauguration on Wednesday

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The 90 Feet Bailey Bridge constructed by Indian Army engineers of Sudarshan Chakra Corps Southern Command over Sukhtawa River will be going inaugurated on Wednesday, said the officials on Tuesday.

Indian Army Engineers of Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Southern Command mobilized from Bhopal and commenced the construction of 90 Feet Bailey Bridge over Sukhtawa River over Bhopal – Nagpur National Highway 46 near Narmadapuram amid heavy rains on 26 August 2022.

The 145-year-old bridge collapsed in Apr 2022 due to heavy vehicle traffic, thereafter the state administration requisitioned the Army to construct the bridge and restore traffic.

Meanwhile, a diversion route built to sustain the heavy traffic on the Sukhtawa river also submerged multiple times due to heavy rains thus cutting off the crucial lifeline.

The officials informed that over the last three months, Engineer Regiment from Sabse Behtar Brigade along with MP State authorities and NHAI worked on a war footing for early construction of the bridge.

Within a short period of three months, displaying urgency and apt civil-military coordination a heavy load class 90 feet long Bailey Bridge was provided by NHAI, which is now constructed by Indian Army Engineers. The superior engineering skill and equipment handling capability is required to construct the bridge over the existing piers.

The construction of this bridge will restore the connectivity on the critical NH 46 connecting Bhopal with Nagpur through Betul. The construction of this bridge will be a boon for the movement of critical goods and will also facilitate faster movement of locals and civilians from adjoining towns and villages, reducing congestion and delays caused over these few months.