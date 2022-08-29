Bhopal: Every person to get 55 ltr quality tap water everyday in Berasia, Rs 728.94 lakh approved

Representative pic |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A sum of Rs 728.94 lakh has been approved for making available 55 ltr per person per day drinking water in prescribed quality in 100 per cent households of Berasia block. The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the District Water and Sanitation Mission here on Monday. Additional Collector Sandeep Kerketta chaired the meeting held at the collectorate.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, works are underway to ensure tap water connection in government schools, hospitals, anganwadi centers and households of Phanda and Berasia development blocks.

Out of total 352 tap-water schemes in the district, the tenders for implementation of 304 schemes were approved in the meeting.

Besides, the outstanding payment of Rs 15.2 lakh and Rs 16.7 lakh to the electricity department for the electricity connection to government schools and Anganwadi centers respectively was also approved at the meeting. A sum of Rs 339.64 lakh has been received for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

