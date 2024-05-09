BJP's Chitra Wagh Questions Renuka Shahane's 'Political Motive' After Actress Urges People To 'Not Vote For Those Disrespecting Marathi Language'

Mumbai: Election fever is increasing phase after phase in Maharashtra. New allegations and counter allegations are being done by ruling and opposition parties to turn voters towards each other. Sometimes allegations and campaigning issues go to such a level that it creates diversion among society. For example, the Marathi versus Gujarati issue is becoming a hot and talking point in Mumbai and MMR regions of Maharashtra. Celebrities, who usually stay away from such issues are seen vocal on this point.

Renuka Shahane's post



Renuka Shahane, a well known actress who used to be seen in a 'Surabhi' program on Door Darshan and who played many roles in Bollywood, shared a social media post on Wednesday. "Please don't vote for people who say Marathi 'not welcome' Please don't give your valuable votes to candidates who support people who don't give houses to Marathi people."

She added in her post, "Please don't vote for candidates or parties who support people whose workplaces Marathi language or people are looked down upon I am not against any caste, religion or language, but people who do not respect their language and culture in our own Maharashtra, must be shown their mistake, silently, without voting."



On Thursday, BJP State women cell president Chitra Wagh published a letter to counter the appeal of Renuka Shahane. Wagh Said " Is it any political motive behind your timing of appeal to Marathi voters could be a topic of research. I condemn anyone denied a job or home to a person who is Marathi."



" I want to ask you, have you personally ensured the truth of Ghatkopar society? As per my knowledge, an equal number of Marathi families stay happily there."

" I again said, Marathi language should be respected but its use should not be done for political gain. Language connects people, whether it is Marathi or any national language. No one can understand better than you, who while selecting a life partner respected the other language."

" I want to ask you, are you supporting a person who is merely a Marathi but earned a percentage during Covid 19 PPE kits, Body bags, Mask, medicine. Who also looted oxygen plants money. Who constructed Urdu bhavan and locked Marathi BMC schools."



Wagh also asked Shahane, when will you take an open stand against such a person? Or will you purposely keep quiet saying it is a part of politics? asked Wagh.

In another incident, allegations leveled by UBT Shiv Sena workers on Sunday that they were restrained from campaigning in a Gujarati dominated housing society at Ghatkopar. The issue was settled after police intervention. But it brought in tension to BJP Candidate of that region.



In a third incident, a viral job post of LinkedIn, wherein a Surat based IT company 'IT Code infotech' while looking to field a position of a graphic designer at Girgaon, shunned any Marathi-speaking candidates from making submission for the post. A strong reaction had come from the public and later the advertisement was removed. But Shiv Sena had taken much advantage of the advertisement to keep intact Marathi voters.