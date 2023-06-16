Mumbai Women's Safety: Face Recognition Cameras at all CR Stations by Diwali, Assures BJP's Chitra Wagh | Representative Image

Mumbai: State president of BJP Mahila Morcha, Chitra Wagh, on Friday assured that upgraded face recognition cameras will be installed at all Central Railway suburban stations by Diwali and CCTVs will gradually cover all the ladies’ coaches of local trains. Officials said the installation process of CCTV cameras in ladies coaches is underway and will be completed by February 2024.

Rising concerns regarding women’s safety

This comes after rising concerns regarding women’s safety during train commutes since the disturbing incident involving the sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman on a harbour line local train earlier this week.

Wagh met the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of CR’s Mumbai division and emphasised the urgent need for bolstered safety measures in ladies’ compartments and the necessity for an increased number of police personnel in local trains travelling in the Down direction, particularly during morning hours when the crowds are relatively lower.

Currently, the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel are deployed in ladies coaches of local trains between 9pm and 6am.

