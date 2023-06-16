Pune: Woman Assaulted In Attempted Rape And Molestation Incident

Representative Photo |

A shocking incident of attempted rape and molestation has come to light in the city, involving a highly educated 28-year-old woman from West Bengal. The victim, who had come to Pune in search of a job through a contact from a job portal, was physically assaulted by individuals who had pretended to offer her employment. Given the sensitivity of the matter, a case has been registered.

According to Ram Rajmane, Senior Police Inspector of Pimpri, a case of attempted rape and molestation has been filed against Maheshwar Reddy, Chiraguddin Sheikh, Noor Jahan Sheikh, and Arjun Thackeray at the Pimpri Police Station. The 28-year-old victim, a B.Com graduate, lodged a complaint with the police station, reporting an attempt to coerce her.

Woman acting as a contact, invited the victim for an interview

"The victim, in her pursuit of a job, had contacted a young woman whose number she obtained while searching for employment opportunities online. This woman, acting as a contact, invited the victim for an interview in Hinjewadi, Pune. Placing her trust in the invitation, the victim traveled to Pune. The contact provided Arjun Thackeray's number, assuring the victim that he would assist her. Thackeray then called the victim to an office in Pune, where she was introduced to Maheshwar Reddy. Reddy conducted the interview, while the other accused, Chiraguddin Sheikh and Noor Jahan Sheikh, claimed to be partners of the company. During the interview, Mahesh Reddy gave Rs 15,000 to Arjun Thackeray in front of the victim, who heard Thackeray say that this girl would make him happy, " read the FIR.

Subsequently, the victim became a target of molestation and emotional manipulation. The young woman was offered the job and, three days later, Mahesh Reddy began making inappropriate demands for sexual favors, using obscene language in English. Despite needing the job, the victim tried to ignore the advances. However, Reddy forcibly attempted to assault her in the office in Pune.

Threatening to inform the police, the victim managed to free herself. In another instance in Pimpri, Reddy called her for a meeting, but she resisted his coercion and managed to escape. She confided in Noor Jahan, seeking help, but instead of assisting her, Jahan encouraged her to please the accused. Frustrated by the victim's refusal, Jahan called Chiraguddin Sheikh, who threatened her by claiming to have connections with the underworld and selling girls like her in Dubai. The victim was warned that if she complained, her family would remain unaware even if she was sold to Dubai. In a final act of harassment, Reddy took the victim's identity card and important documents. The following day, Reddy called her to a hotel, but the victim switched off her mobile phone. Late at night, Reddy made a video call and engaged in obscene behavior. Eventually, the victim lodged a complaint at the Pimpri police station, leading to the registration of a case against the four individuals involved.