Video: Kolhapur Witnesses Violent Clash, Vandalism Over Football Club Event

A tense situation had arisen because of a misunderstanding between two communities during a football club event that escalated into a violent clash in Kolhapur’s Siddharthnagar on late Friday night, which was followed by vandalism of vehicles, stone pelting and arson near the CPR Hospital in Kolhapur.
Reportedly, arrangements such as sound systems and banners were in place to celebrate 31 years of Rajebagswar Football Club, which irked the locals as it caused inconvenience.
The residents complained about the inconvenience and objected to the event’s arrangements, and the argument escalated. Tensions rose by around 10 pm, and stone pelting was reported from both parties near the CPR hospital area.
The event caused loss of property as at least two cars were torched, and several parked vehicles were vandalised.
Kolhapur Police immediately rushed to the spot, and more than 200 police personnel reached the spot, and the situation was brought under control.
"Due to a misunderstanding between two communities near CPR Hospital, a tense situation had arisen. The police arrived at the scene and took action. The situation is now peaceful. Senior leaders from both communities have also appealed for peace to be maintained. The public is requested not to pay attention to rumours," said Kolhapur SP Yogesh Kumar Gupta.