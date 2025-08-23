Video: Kolhapur Witnesses Violent Clash, Vandalism Over Football Club Event

Video: Kolhapur Witnessed Violent Clash, Vandalism Over Football Club Event |

A tense situation had arisen because of a misunderstanding between two communities during a football club event that escalated into a violent clash in Kolhapur’s Siddharthnagar on late Friday night, which was followed by vandalism of vehicles, stone pelting and arson near the CPR Hospital in Kolhapur.

Maharashtra News: Kolhapur witnesses stone pelting between two groups after clashes. pic.twitter.com/TGFFCiHwhj — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) August 23, 2025

Reportedly, arrangements such as sound systems and banners were in place to celebrate 31 years of Rajebagswar Football Club, which irked the locals as it caused inconvenience.

The residents complained about the inconvenience and objected to the event’s arrangements, and the argument escalated. Tensions rose by around 10 pm, and stone pelting was reported from both parties near the CPR hospital area.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS



Kolhapur: CLASH between 2 communities during a local event — Stone-pelting, arson & VANDALISM reported.



10 INJURED, several vehicles TORCHED.



Heavy police DEPLOYED. pic.twitter.com/pDNrs42hG8 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 23, 2025

The event caused loss of property as at least two cars were torched, and several parked vehicles were vandalised.

Kolhapur Police immediately rushed to the spot, and more than 200 police personnel reached the spot, and the situation was brought under control.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Kolhapur SP Yogesh Kumar Gupta said, "Due to a misunderstanding between two communities near CPR Hospital, a tense situation had arisen. The police reached the spot and took action. The situation is now peaceful. Senior leaders of both communities have also… pic.twitter.com/V5vGD9JLci — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

"Due to a misunderstanding between two communities near CPR Hospital, a tense situation had arisen. The police arrived at the scene and took action. The situation is now peaceful. Senior leaders from both communities have also appealed for peace to be maintained. The public is requested not to pay attention to rumours," said Kolhapur SP Yogesh Kumar Gupta.