Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Latur–Nanded Zone Wins 18 Medals At MSEDCL State-Level Sports Meet | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Latur-Nanded zone team won nine gold and nine silver medals at MSEDCL’s state-level inter-zonal sports competition held recently in Amravati. Joint Managing Director Aditya Jiwane felicitated all medal-winning employees and players from the three zones at a ceremony in the MSETCL auditorium.

Chief Engineer of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone, Pawankumar Kachhot; Chief Engineer of the Latur zone, Arvind Bulbule; MSETCL Chief Engineer Jayant Vike; Superintendent Engineer Manish Thackeray; and Bina Sawant were present.

In the team events, Raghavendra Kapse, Dnyaneshwar Gadekar, Balasaheb Dhage, Riyaz Shaikh, Hamid Sayyad, Pawan Suryavanshi, Feroj Tamboli, Gajanan Nilpatrewar, Parmeshwar Jadhav, Kiran Veer, Manoj Salunke and Amol Salunke won gold medals in volleyball. The table tennis team of Ashish Khanapure, Rohan Shriramwar, Kiran Pawar, Gajanan Raut and Vishal Salve also won gold. In badminton, Gunwant Ipper, Deepak Naikwade, Ratansingh Dukandar, Sayyad Akbar and Ishwarsingh Tailor secured silver. In carrom, Iqbal Khan, Sachin Kelkar, Keshav Latpate, Pramod Chaure and Sham Waghchaure won gold. The bridge team, comprising Deepak Mane, Dilip Pawar, Satish Gude, Lalitadas Deshpande, Sushil Dhage and Satyam Jaiswal, won silver.

In the individual events, Shrikant Dhotre won gold in shot put, Balaji Kamble won gold in javelin throw and Pankaj Deshmukh won gold in chess. In various weight categories of wrestling, Matin Sheikh won gold, while Vijay Jagtap, Amol Mungle, Balraj Alane and Vaibhav Pawar won silver. In powerlifting, Ravi Mirgane won silver. Deepak Naikwade and Gunwant Ipper won silver in badminton doubles.

Jiwane congratulated the players and assured them of all possible support. Deputy Chief Industrial Relations Officer Vishwas Patil gave the introduction. Manager Shivaji Tikande moderated the programme, and Public Relations Officer Dnyaneshwar Ardar proposed the vote of thanks.

Nanded zone’s Deputy Chief Industrial Relations Officer Manjusha Paripelli, Executive Engineers Prasad Mahatole and Mahendra Deshmukh, and Managers Sanjay Khade, Bapu Shinde and Avinash Chavan, along with players and employees, attended the programme.