Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three Houses Burgled In Pushpak Residency; Valuables Worth ₹2.25 Lakh Stolen | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves burgled three houses in Pushpak Residency in the Cidco–Waluj Mahanagar area and stole gold and silver ornaments, cash and other valuables worth Rs2.25 lakh. The thefts came to light on Sunday morning. Cases have been registered against unidentified thieves with the Waluj MIDC police station.

According to the police, businessman Narayan Sudhakar Gadkar (30) lives with his family in flat No 8 of Pushpak Residency. On Nov 18, Gadkar and his family had gone out of the station. Taking advantage of the locked house, thieves broke in and stole a gold necklace worth Rs64,000, a gold ring worth Rs25,150 and a chain worth Rs 22,795, amounting to Rs1,11,945.

The thieves then targeted the house of Balasaheb Kondiba Raut in C-12, broke the door and stole earrings worth Rs 24,633, a nose ring worth Rs 18,905, an Om, a ring, a pedal and a chain, all worth Rs 82,043. They also stole Rs30,000 in cash from the house of Amol Sakharam Gadekar.

The total value of the stolen property from all three houses amounts to Rs 2,23,998, including jewellery and cash. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station. PSI Patharkar is investigating the case.