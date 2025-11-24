Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Orders District-Wide Survey Of Child Labourers & Beggars | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Implement all the laws necessary for the overdevelopment of the children by doing surveys of child labourers and child beggars and develop child-friendly gram panchayats along with their health check-up,” District Collector Deelip Swami directed the government machinery on Monday. He was speaking during a review meeting of the Women and Child Development Department.

ZP CEO Ankit, District Women and Child Welfare Officer Darade, Deputy CEO Dr Mangal Panchal, Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, Municipal Deputy Commissioner Lakhichand Chavan, Education Officer Ashwini Latkar, DCP B Borgaon, API Sarla Gadekar and other officers and employees were present.

Swami said a survey of child labourers and child beggars should be undertaken and a strict campaign implemented across the district. He said awareness programmes should be conducted and laws implemented effectively. He said issues of health, child mortality and maternal mortality must be addressed through various projects. A survey of school dropouts should also be conducted so that every child is brought into the education system.

ZP CEO Ankit said officers should obtain certificates from establishments and registered trade and industrial organisations stating the status of child labourers, and that written directives should be issued accordingly.