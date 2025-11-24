 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Orders District-Wide Survey Of Child Labourers & Beggars
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Orders District-Wide Survey Of Child Labourers & Beggars

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Orders District-Wide Survey Of Child Labourers & Beggars

ZP CEO Ankit, District Women and Child Welfare Officer Darade, Deputy CEO Dr Mangal Panchal, Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, Municipal Deputy Commissioner Lakhichand Chavan, Education Officer Ashwini Latkar, DCP B Borgaon, API Sarla Gadekar and other officers and employees were present

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Orders District-Wide Survey Of Child Labourers & Beggars | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Implement all the laws necessary for the overdevelopment of the children by doing surveys of child labourers and child beggars and develop child-friendly gram panchayats along with their health check-up,” District Collector Deelip Swami directed the government machinery on Monday. He was speaking during a review meeting of the Women and Child Development Department.

ZP CEO Ankit, District Women and Child Welfare Officer Darade, Deputy CEO Dr Mangal Panchal, Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, Municipal Deputy Commissioner Lakhichand Chavan, Education Officer Ashwini Latkar, DCP B Borgaon, API Sarla Gadekar and other officers and employees were present.

Read Also
Pune: Temperatures Rise As Cyclone Senyar Forms In Bay Of Bengal
article-image

Swami said a survey of child labourers and child beggars should be undertaken and a strict campaign implemented across the district. He said awareness programmes should be conducted and laws implemented effectively. He said issues of health, child mortality and maternal mortality must be addressed through various projects. A survey of school dropouts should also be conducted so that every child is brought into the education system.

ZP CEO Ankit said officers should obtain certificates from establishments and registered trade and industrial organisations stating the status of child labourers, and that written directives should be issued accordingly.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 24, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 24, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw
Smriti Mandhana Wedding: Palak Muchhal Confirms Postponement, Requests Privacy During 'Sensitive Time'
Smriti Mandhana Wedding: Palak Muchhal Confirms Postponement, Requests Privacy During 'Sensitive Time'
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 24, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Delhi Under GRAP Stage 3: WFH For 50% Of Employees, Others To Work From Office As Air Quality Worsens
Delhi Under GRAP Stage 3: WFH For 50% Of Employees, Others To Work From Office As Air Quality Worsens

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Latur–Nanded Zone Wins 18 Medals At MSEDCL State-Level Sports Meet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Latur–Nanded Zone Wins 18 Medals At MSEDCL State-Level Sports Meet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three Houses Burgled In Pushpak Residency; Valuables Worth ₹2.25 Lakh...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three Houses Burgled In Pushpak Residency; Valuables Worth ₹2.25 Lakh...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Host 39th AIU Central Zone Youth Festival From Tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Host 39th AIU Central Zone Youth Festival From Tomorrow

Five In Fray For Hingoli Municipal Council Chief; 143 Candidates Contest 34 Seats

Five In Fray For Hingoli Municipal Council Chief; 143 Candidates Contest 34 Seats

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Orders District-Wide Survey Of Child...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Orders District-Wide Survey Of Child...