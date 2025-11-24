 Five In Fray For Hingoli Municipal Council Chief; 143 Candidates Contest 34 Seats
Five In Fray For Hingoli Municipal Council Chief; 143 Candidates Contest 34 Seats

Five In Fray For Hingoli Municipal Council Chief; 143 Candidates Contest 34 Seats

Manish Gajbhiye
Updated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
Five In Fray For Hingoli Council Chief; 143 Candidates Contest 34 Seats

Hingoli: The Hingoli Municipal Council election will be held on Dec 2, with counting on Dec 3, to elect 34 members and a council president. Five candidates have filed nominations for the president’s post, and 143 candidates are in the fray for the 34 seats. A quadruple fight is expected for the council president’s post. All candidates are focusing on door-to-door canvassing rather than holding large public meetings, leaving voters frustrated as groups gather outside their homes.

Rekha Bangar is contesting from Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), Nita Bangar from the BJP, Archana Bhise from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aminabee Shaikh Ajiz Pyarewale from the NCP (Ajit Pawar). A four-cornered contest is expected, and the candidates are leaving no stone unturned to secure victory.

The allied parties of the Mahayuti, Shiv Sena, the BJP and the NCP, have fielded candidates independently, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi has put up a single candidate from Shiv Sena (UBT). This gives the MVA a stronger position. On the other hand, a division of votes is possible in the Mahayuti, which may benefit the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate directly.

Elections will also be held in the Basmath and Kalamnuri municipal councils, where voters too are preferring door-to-door canvassing.

