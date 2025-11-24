 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Host 39th AIU Central Zone Youth Festival From Tomorrow
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Host 39th AIU Central Zone Youth Festival From Tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Host 39th AIU Central Zone Youth Festival From Tomorrow

The festival will be inaugurated tomorrow at 10am at the JNEC Lawns in the presence of Padma Shri Nana Patekar. More than 1,100 students from 24 universities across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada and Vidarbha will participate

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Host 39th AIU Central Zone Youth Festival From Tomorrow | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University will host the 39th AIU Inter-University Central Zone Youth Festival from tomorrow, Nov 26, to Sunday, Nov 30, 2025. This is the first time MGM has been selected as the organising university.

The festival will be inaugurated tomorrow at 10am at the JNEC Lawns in the presence of Padma Shri Nana Patekar. More than 1,100 students from 24 universities across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada and Vidarbha will participate.

Competitions will be held in 27 events under the music, dance, literature, theatre and fine arts categories. The valedictory ceremony will take place on Nov 30, with actor Upendra Limaye as the chief guest.

