Jalgaon: CM Fadnavis Unveils Urban Development Plan For Maharashtra At Bhusawal Rally | X (@Dev_Fadnavis) (Representative Pic)

Jalgaon: "Cities have become dilapidated due to neglect of urban development. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched many schemes to ensure that urban development is also organised. We have prepared a blueprint for urban development for Maharashtra. Because cities must change. For this, you vote for BJP and the government will support you for five years, and we should vote positively without criticising anyone," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said while speaking at a public campaign meeting organised by BJP in Bhusawal on Monday. The chairman and corporator of Jalgaon district had organised this meeting for campaigning.

Fadnavis said that 6.5 crore people in the state live in 400 cities, and if the face of these cities is changed, the living conditions of the people there can change. And money will be received from the World Bank for urban development, and that drinking water and sewage schemes will be implemented from this. He accepted the demand of Minister Sanjay Savkare to provide a textile park to Bhusawal and an 800 MW project to Deepnagar.

When there was criticism that Sanjay Savkare's wife, Rajni Savkare, is contesting the election for the post of chairman from Bhusawal, the Chief Minister said that when the party conducted a survey, Rajni Savkare's work among women ranked first in the survey. That is why the party gave her a ticket. Meanwhile, Savkare assured him that you should not pay attention to the ticket. This time, Chief Minister Fadnavis congratulated the candidates who were elected unopposed and said that we are bringing women's rule in the district.

In his speech, Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare said that for the first time, Bhusawal municipality came under the control of the BJP, and today, development works are going on in the city on a large scale.

Rohit Pawar got elected due to his uncle's support- Mahajan

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, while speaking at this meeting, took stock of the allegations made by Rohit Pawar. Mahajan said that MLA Rohit Pawar felt bad that Sadhana Girish Mahajan was elected as the chairman of Jamner unopposed.

"We are getting elected because we are doing good work. We are doing the best health work in the state. Therefore, Sadhana Mahajan got elected on the basis of her work. Rohit Pawar has been elected due to his uncle's support, on a postal ballot paper. Mahajan said that since he was elected on the basis of his uncle's blessings and trust, Rohit Pawar has no right to speak or ask for his resignation.