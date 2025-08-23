 Helmetless Cop Fined By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police In Chakan, But An Error Leaves Netizens In Splits
An X (formerly Twitter) user took to the microblogging site and complained to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police about a cop who wasn't wearing a helmet while riding a bike in Chakan's Talegaon Chowk

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Helmetless Cop Fined By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police In Chakan, But An Error Leaves Netizens In Splits | X/@KailasHundare

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Saturday issued an e-challan to a helmetless cop in Chakan. However, an error was made by them, which left netizens in splits.

Here's what happened:

An X (formerly Twitter) user took to the microblogging site and complained to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police about a cop who wasn't wearing a helmet while riding a bike in Chakan's Talegaon Chowk.

"Bike number MH24AN5006 is standing ahead at the zebra crossing at Chakan Talegaon Chowk and is riding the bike without a helmet. @PCcityPolice, please take necessary action," wrote the user, sharing pictures of the same.

article-image

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police takes action:

After getting the complaint, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took action against the cop and issued an e-challan.

"According to your complaint, action has been taken on the vehicle: E-challan number is PMCCM25008118657," wrote the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

"We urge citizens to use our WhatsApp ChatBot, 'Traffic Buddy', by simply dropping a 'Hi' on 87886 49885. It allows citizens to send evidence-backed reports of traffic violations to us, which are auto-documented and reviewed by respective teams. A dedicated team in our Traffic Control Room ensures all messages are looked into," it added.

What's the error?

While the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police did take action, it issued the e-challan to the wrong person. The vehicle's number plate in the picture shared by the X user was MH24AN5006, but the police took action on the vehicle with a number plate MH14AN5006.

This is one such instance that got noticed on social media. However, many such wrong challans may have been issued. We can only take a wild guess.

