Pune: Precursor Events To 4th G20 Education Working Group Meeting, Education Ministers Meeting Kickstart

The precursor events of the 4th G20 Education Working Group Meeting and G20 Education Ministers Meeting kicked off here on Friday. It started with a seminar on "Accessible Science: Fostering Collaboration" organized at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research.

The seminar was inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar. The minister also launched a report titled "The status and relevance of research collaborations for development, considering G20 nations" on the occasion. Later, speaking at the inaugural session, Sarkar emphasized on the importance of removing barriers to knowledge, promoting transparency, and fostering multidisciplinary collaborations.

He cited several 'accessible science' initiatives of his government -- Vaccine Maitri, Genome India Project, BHUVAN by the Indian Space Research Organisation, e-Shodhganga, SWAYAM, and SWAYAM-NPTEL platforms, as examples of successful collaborative efforts that have led to meaningful change and sustainable development.

The 4th and final Education Working Group (EDWG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency is set to be held in Pune during June 19-21. During the course of the 4th Education Working Group meeting, attendees will engage in dynamic seminars and enriching workshops, painting a vision of innovation in education.