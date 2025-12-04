Pune: Deadly Pit Puts Wagholi Commuters At Risk; Citizens Demand Immediate Action From Authorities | Sourced

A deep and dangerous pit has been lying open for several days near the Wagholi Primary Health Centre on the Pune-Nagar Highway.

Despite its location right next to the highway, officials from the concerned department are unaware of the issue, increasing the risk of a major accident.

Residents warn that if the pit is not filled immediately, it could lead to a serious mishap, especially during nighttime or peak traffic hours. Locals have urged authorities to take urgent measures to ensure safety.

The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) month-long pothole-free campaign has ended, with the administration announcing that 2,989 potholes were repaired at a total expenditure of ₹15 crore. The numbers indicate that the average cost of fixing a single pothole stands at ₹50,000. Despite that, commuters in Wagholi say that travelling through the area has become extremely unsafe.

Shikhar Goyal, a resident of Wagholi, said, "Internal roads, along with the highway, are in a severely neglected state. Unauthorised digging for cable and pipeline work has caused additional damage, and many stretches have not been restored after excavation. This has resulted in multiple potholes and uneven surfaces, compelling motorists to drive at their own risk."

Residents allege that authorities are merely applying temporary bandages instead of implementing long-term repairs.

The situation has turned life-threatening, with dust clouds and loose stones adding to the daily ordeal of commuters.

Local citizens insist that the issue needs immediate attention. They have demanded that the dangerous pit be filled without delay to prevent a serious incident.