Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' Nearing Completion, Likely To Open In May 2026

The much-awaited Mumbai–Pune Expressway is on the verge of a major overhaul with the completion of its 13.3-km, eight-lane, access-controlled “Missing Link.” This new stretch is designed to bypass the currently functional Lonavala–Khandala ghat section, reducing the overall distance between the two cities by nearly six kilometres and allowing vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 120 kmph.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) informed that the cable-stayed deck construction has gained significant momentum. With only a minor span left to be connected, the deck is expected to be fully linked end-to-end within the next four months. If progress continues smoothly at the current pace, the corridor could likely be inaugurated in May 2026.

After becoming fully operational, the Missing Link will provide a safer route for commuters. Unlike the old ghat section, which has steep gradients and sharp curves, the new alignment eliminates risky curves, enabling improved visibility. Travel time between Mumbai and Pune is expected to decrease by 25–30 minutes, making commutes faster.

Two major tunnels, one approximately 9 km long and another around 2 km, have been completed near Lonavala Lake and are technically ready for use. These tunnels, combined with a massive cable-stayed viaduct that rises nearly 180 metres above the ground, highlight the scale and complexity of the project. The viaduct stands as one of the tallest of its kind in the country, considered an engineering marvel.

The Missing Link, costing about ₹6,600 crore, is a welcome move with regard to investment in infrastructure, aiming to improve Pune-Mumbai connectivity. Beyond reducing distance, the corridor is expected to enhance traffic flow, provide a safer driving experience, and support long-distance travel for commuters and commercial vehicles alike.