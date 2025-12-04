Pune: MIT ADT University Signs Strategic MoU With Philips India To Strengthen Industry–Academia Collaboration |

Pune: In a major step toward fostering innovation, research, and future-ready talent, MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune, has signed a prestigious Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Philips India. This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing academic excellence through strong industry collaboration.

The MoU aims to integrate Project Management as a structured part of the university curriculum while deepening industry–academia engagement through expert-led learning, hands-on exposure, and collaborative initiatives that enhance students’ practical and professional readiness.

The university extends heartfelt appreciation to Vispi Kakarial, Lead – Early Talent Management at Philips India, for championing this initiative and reinforcing industry–academia synergy. Special acknowledgement also goes to Ashish Shah, Director – R&D Performance Segment, IGT Systems R&D, Philips Health, for his forward-looking vision in shaping this impactful association.

Chetan Lonkar, Finance Head – Philips Healthcare Campus Pune, conveyed his gratitude for the university’s proactive engagement and seamless coordination throughout the process. Philips Healthcare Campus, Pune also expressed deep appreciation to the MIT ADT University leadership for their steadfast commitment to nurturing meaningful industry partnerships.

MIT ADT University acknowledges the guidance and support of its visionary leadership, Executive President & Pro-Chancellor Dr Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajesh S, Provost Dr. Saylee Gankar, along with all Deans and Directors, whose continued encouragement strengthens the industry–academia ecosystem.

Special recognition is due to Dr Swati More, Director – Central Corporate Relations & Training Placement, for her exemplary leadership and tireless efforts in driving this collaboration and ensuring its smooth execution.

This strategic partnership is expected to create transformative opportunities for students, drive collaborative research, and contribute to shaping the future of healthcare technology.