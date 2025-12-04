 Pune Horror: Gay Man Tortures Newly Married Wife With Cigarette Butts; Case Lodged At Yerawada Police Station
Pune Horror: Gay Man Tortures Newly Married Wife With Cigarette Butts; Case Lodged At Yerawada Police Station

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
A 29-year-old newly married woman allegedly faced severe domestic violence at the hands of her husband and in-laws in Pune. The husband burnt her with cigarette butts after she refused to fulfil his sexual demands.

Regarding the matter, a case has been registered at the Yerwada Police Station on Monday.

According to police, the couple got married just four months ago. The 29-year-old complainant is working in a private firm and is a resident under the Yerawada jurisdiction.

After the wedding, the victim found that her husband was gay. Her husband and his family members hid his identity. Her husband repeatedly demanded sexual favours, due to which she began avoiding physical relations.

Upon her refusal, her husband started torturing her and burned her skin with cigarette butts.

After the torture, the victim lodged an FIR at the Yerawada Police Station.

Priyanka Deokar, Assistant Police Inspector of Yerawada Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that after repeated torture, the victim lodged a police complaint. "The case has been registered under relevant sections, and the matter is under investigation," she added.

