Pune News: Caretaker Steals Valuables, ₹ 5.21 Lakhs Cash From Senior Citizen In City's Vishrantwadi Area | Representative image

Pune : A cautionary tale emerges for those hiring caretakers for senior citizens in Pune, as a shocking incident of theft has been reported in the Vishrantwadi area. Sujata Shankar, aged 56, had hired a caretaker named Sonali Patil, aged 33, for her 87-year-old mother. However, the caretaker betrayed the trust placed in her and made off with gold ornaments and Rs. 5.21 lakhs through ATM transactions. The incident has been lodged with the Vishrantwadi police station, and authorities are currently on the lookout for the accused.

Cops say complainant's son-in-law noted discrepancies



According to PSI Lahu Satpute, the elderly woman had written her ATM PIN on the back of the card due to forgetfulness. Seizing this opportunity, the unscrupulous caretaker stole the card and began making daily transactions without the senior citizen's knowledge. It was only when the complainant's son-in-law noticed suspicious activities in the grandmother's bank account that the family became aware of the ongoing theft. Upon the complainant's return home, they discovered that valuable items were missing from the locker along with the ATM card.

Accused absconding, manhunt on



The incident occurred between April and June 2023. As soon as the accused became aware that her actions had been discovered, she absconded. The police are actively searching for the accused woman, and efforts are underway to bring her to justice.

