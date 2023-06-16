Collect Trash As You Jog: Pune Plogathon Tomorrow

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced the organization of a Plogathon as part of its ongoing efforts to promote cleanliness and fitness in the city. The event, which will be held under the Meri Life Mera Swacch Shahar campaign, will take place in all zonal offices of the PMC from 7:00 am to 9:00 am tomorrow. The entire program will conclude with an oath of cleanliness

The Plogathon involves the collection of trash while jogging, combining the benefits of exercise with the act of picking up litter. The term "plogging" is derived from the words "pick up litter" and "jogging" and has gained popularity as a global campaign for a cleaner and healthier planet. In India alone, thousands of people participate in plogging activities across various locations.

The PMC has previously organized successful plogging drives in Pune, with the guidance of the Mayor, in 2019 and 2021. These initiatives have not only contributed to a cleaner city but have also encouraged citizens to actively engage in maintaining cleanliness and promoting a sustainable environment.

During the Plogathon, participants will collect litter along specific routes designed for the event. The PMC has ensured the active involvement of each zonal office in coordinating and organizing the campaign.

