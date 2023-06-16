Navi Mumbai News: PMC Welcomes Students From Classes 1 to 7 With Rose And Chocolates

PMC Welcomes Students From Classes 1 to 7 With Rose And Chocolates | Amit Srivastava

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) welcomed students from classes one to seven with roses, chocolates, and the vibrant beats of drums at its schools on the first day of the new academic year. PMC has a total of 10 schools. On the occasion, a rally was also organized, accompanied by the enthusiastic sound of dhol tasha played by the students. Kirti Mahajan, Administrative Officer of the Civic Education Department at D.B. Patil School welcomed the students with textbooks, flowers, and chocolates.

A memorable welcome for students

Similarly, principals and teachers in the other nine schools greeted the students by presenting them with roses. A special selfie point was set up to capture the memorable moment, and students and parents took selfies there. MLA Prashant Thakur and former corporator Manohar Mhatre visited the school in Dhakta Khanda. The school principal, Suman Hilam, welcomed them with a bouquet of flowers.

MLA Thakur inquired about the availability of school stationery and book distribution. On June 14, a preparatory meeting for preschool students and parents of Class I was organized in ten schools. Seven stalls were set up to assess the students' intellectual abilities, including physical development, mathematical activities, and social and linguistic development.

