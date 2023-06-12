Navi Mumbai News: PMC Headquarters Design Wins International Award

The winners of the competition | Amit Srivastava

The design of the new headquarters of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) prepared by Hiten Sethi Architecture has been awarded 'Best Public Services Architecture India' by the Asia Pacific Property Award with a five-star rating. The international-level drawing competition was recently organized in Thailand by International Property and Travel.

Design awarded a five-star rating

Every year, International Property and Travel organizes a competition for designs of different buildings that provide public services in different countries in Asia. This year's competition was held in Thailand. Architects from various countries in Asia participated in this competition and presented their designs. In this competition, the design of the new headquarters of PMC was presented by Hiten Sethi Architecture. The design has been honoured with a five-star rating by the Asia Pacific Property Awards. Along with this, the drawing has also been nominated for the Asia Pacific Region Award.

A sustainable push

The new under-construction building of PMC is the only municipal building in Maharashtra to get this award. The six-storeyed new headquarters of the municipal corporation will have a main hall with a seating capacity of 224 members, one multi-purpose hall, a committee hall, and an art gallery on the terrace. Hiten Sethi Architecture has emphasized upon making the building as sustainable as possible.

The work on the ground floor of the new civic headquarters has been completed and the slab of the first floor of the building will be laid in the next few days. City Engineer Sanjay Jagtap, Executive Engineer Sanjay Katekar and the entire technical team are working tirelessly to make the new municipal building a reality.