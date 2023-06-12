Navi Mumbai News: Job Fair To Be Held In Remembrance Of PAP Leader Late D B Patil

DB Patil | FPJ

On June 24, in remembrance of late D B Patil, the leader of the project-affected people, a job fair will be organized in Panvel by the D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport All-Party Action Committee. A meeting in this regard was held on Saturday at Mahatma Phule Hall of Agri Samaj Mandal in Panvel under the chairmanship of the vice president of the action committee, former MP, Ramsheth Thakur. This job fair will be a golden opportunity for unemployed youth.

Prominent politicians present in the meeting

In this meeting, the working president of the action committee MLA Prashant Thakur, former MP Sanjeev Naik, general secretary Deepak Mhatre, joint secretary Rajesh Gaikar, treasurer J. D. Tandel, J. M. Mhatre, Dashrath Bhagat, Bhushan Patil, Santosh Kane, Deepak Patil, D. B. Patil, Sunil Katekar, Atul Patil, Rupesh Dhumal, Sushant Patil, Ganesh Patil were present. Dashrath Patil, chairman of the committee who came after the meeting, took information about this.