Navi Mumbai foundation organise social gathering to mark the birth anniversary of farmer leader DB Patil

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of late farmer leader and socialist D.B Patil, a grand Bhumiputra Melava has been organised on January 13 at Ganpat Seth Tandel Maidan, Karave village from 4 pm onwards by Agri-Koli Youth Foundation.

Nilesh Patil, president of Agri-Koli Youth Foundation said that through the Melava, we will express gratitude to the state government for taking the decision in favour of the Bumiputras. “We will also request the government to resolve some pending issues," said Patil.

The foundation has demanded that the Navi Mumbai project affected should be accommodated in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and CIDCO on the lines of the Barvi project affected persons.

Demand for a Biometric Card to the fishermen of Navi Mumbai and compensation for the Shivdinhwasheva Bridge and the pending compensation of the CIDCO BMTC workers and other outstanding issues of the Bhoomiputra will be stressed during Melava.