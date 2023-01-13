Navi Mumbai foundation organise social gathering to mark the birth anniversary of farmer leader DB Patil

e-Paper Get App
Nilesh Patil, president of Agri-Koli Youth Foundation said that through the Melava, we will express gratitude to the state government for taking the decision in favour of the Bumiputras.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
DB Patil | Twitter
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of late farmer leader and socialist D.B Patil, a grand Bhumiputra Melava has been organised on January 13 at Ganpat Seth Tandel Maidan, Karave village from 4 pm onwards by Agri-Koli Youth Foundation.

Nilesh Patil, president of Agri-Koli Youth Foundation said that through the Melava, we will express gratitude to the state government for taking the decision in favour of the Bumiputras. “We will also request the government to resolve some pending issues," said Patil.

