Mira-Bhayandar: Suspected Case Of Molestation And Love Jihad

Representational image |

A shocking case of suspected love jihad has emerged from Bhayandar where a minor girl was not only molested but also coerced into changing her religion and converting to Islam by two youths. The accused who have been identified as- Munawwar Ansari (20) and his friend Azim Nasuri (19) have been arrested and booked under sections 354, 354 (a), 506 of the IPC and under the provisions of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)-2012.

Both accused arrested under POCSO for molestation

According to the police, the accused who were stalking and indulging in vulgar acts with the 13-year-old girl since 1, June forcefully accosted her to the terrace of a building and allegedly outraged her modesty on the night of 12, June. One of the accused later gave her a burkha (a long outer garment for women that covers the entire body with only a small opening for the eyes) , chain and ring asking her to get ready and elope with him. When the girl flatly refused, the accused threatened her with a toy gun. The terrified girl rushed home and revealed about the ordeal to her parents who immediately registered a complaint at the local police station.

Both the accused have been arrested and remanded to custody. While further investigations were on, the police refused to divulge more details owing to the sensitivity of the case.