Pune Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results | FPJ

Pune Lok Sabha Constituency will be an interesting battle between Murlidhar Kisan Mohol of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ravindra Dhangekar of the Indian National Congress. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP has fielded Murlidhar Kisan Mohol as its candidate who will fight it out for BJP's alliance with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Meanwhile Ravindra Dhangekar will fight the elections on a Congress ticket. Congress is in a seat-sharing pact with Uddhav Thackrey’s Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led NCP. It will be a high-stakes battle that has potential of leaving a notable impact on the Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election results.

Pune Lok Sabha constituency

Pune Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in vast state of Maharashtra. Pune Lok Sabha constituency comprises of 6 Vidhan Sabha segments including Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Kasba Peth.

Pune Lok Sabha constituency comprises of 6 Vidhan Sabha segments | FPJ

Pune will go for polling on May 13, during phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Over the years, the constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress has always given a tough fight to BJP in the Lok Sabha Elections Battle ground.

Pune: Previous Lok Sabha Election winners | FPJ

Previous Lok Sabha Results Analysis

It has always been a tough battle between Congress and BJP in Pune. BJP has been holding the Pune seat since past two Lok Sabha Elections. During 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Girish Bhalchandra Bapat clinched victory securing 6,32,835 votes. Bapat defeated Congress' Mohan Joshi with margin of 3,24,628 votes.

Pune Lok sabha elections: previous results | FPJ

In 2014, Anil Shiroli brought victory for the BJP securing 5,69,825 votes. He had defeated INC's Dr. Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam with a margin of 9,93,278 votes. Before that, for two consecutive Lok Sabha elections, in 2009 and 2004, Congress' Suresh Kalmadi defeated the BJP. In 1999, BJP's Pradeep Rawat emerged victorious who had defeated Congress' Mohan Joshi.



Counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on June 4.