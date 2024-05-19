Pune: Senior Scientist Vijay Bhatkar Launches Autobiography of Ustad Usman Khan |

Senior scientist Vijay Bhatkar stated that culture and tradition are still being preserved on both small and large scales through the Gurukul tradition in India.

"In order to keep this tradition alive, many innovations should be made with the help of new technology in the modern era, and efforts should be made to keep this tradition alive," Bhatkar added.

He also shared that while reading the book 'Journey in Dream,' he felt as though he was actually conversing with Ustad Usman Khan.

The autobiography of veteran sitar player Ustad Usman Khan, 'Journey in Dream,' was published by a Pune-based publisher on Saturday, with Dr Bhatkar officiating the release.

Shakuntala Shetty presided over the program organised in the auditorium by BJP MP Dr Medha Kulkarni. Several dignitaries attended the book release event.

Dr Bhatkar said, "For this purpose, we want to establish Bharat Vishwagyan Peeth by gathering institutions that impart knowledge in the Gurukul style from various places in India. Through this Vishwagyan Peeth, many great gurus like Ustadji can guide disciples from all over the world with the help of modern technology, which will help to preserve this traditional legacy."

Dr Medha Kulkarni added, "Every artist has a unique connection with their fans. Art inspires us to improve everything. Music also teaches introspective thinking." She continued, "The 'Journey in Dream' book is beautiful inside and out. Many anecdotes in the book are very emotional. It reveals how much happiness comes from hard-earned success and how an artist is formed. Individuals like Ustadji are a gift to the country. Those who encourage and guide the next generation in the field of art are very important."

Ustad Usman Khan expressed his gratitude, saying, "My life journey is a dream. Living in classical music is not easy. Looking at this dream journey, where I have been and where I have arrived, is incomprehensible to me." He mentioned that he is providing elementary music education to young children as he feels that knowledge of music is essential in projecting the cultural heritage of our country to the world.

In the second half of the program, Swaravirajas, a presentation depicting the journey of sitar players through three generations, was showcased. Ustad Usman Khan, Ruqiya Khan-Deshmukh, and Madhyami Deshmukh played the sitar, with Dr Atul Kamble providing a fitting tabla accompaniment.