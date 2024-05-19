VIDEO: Son of Pune Builder Kills Two With Speeding Porsche In Kalyani Nagar |

In a fatal accident on Sunday midnight, Vedant Agarwal, son of Vishal Agarwal of Brahma Realty, hit several vehicles with his speeding Porsche killing two.

The accident happened in Kalyani Nagar at around 3am on Sunday.

Driving his Porsche at high speed, Agarwal lost control, colliding with multiple vehicles. The crash resulted in the immediate deaths of Anis Avlia and Ashwini Kosta, who were on bikes.

Meanwhile, Yerawada Police Station official lodged a case following a complaint by their friend, Ekib Ramzan Mulla. Agarwal had left a pub in Kalyani Nagar shortly before the incident.

He was beaten up by the mob after the accident.