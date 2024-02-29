 Pune Police Commissioner Offers 30-Minute Leeway For Closure Of Hotels, Bars & Pubs Post 1:30AM
Pune Police Commissioner Offers 30-Minute Leeway For Closure Of Hotels, Bars & Pubs Post 1:30AM

Pune Police Commissioner Offers 30-Minute Leeway For Closure Of Hotels, Bars & Pubs Post 1:30AM

Pune Police Commissioner pledged to issue a notification prohibiting police entry and roaming on hotel premises before the specified time limit

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar held a meeting with the Poona Hoteliers Association (PHA) for the first time since implementing new guidelines earlier this month, mandating the closure of hotels, bars, pubs, and permit rooms in the city by 1:30am.

The order, issued by Kumar, cited concerns over disorderly behaviour by some guests, causing discomfort and insecurity among fellow patrons, especially women. Establishments were instructed to adhere strictly to rules and regulations to address such incidents effectively.

During the meeting, the association raised concerns with the commissioner, particularly regarding police presence on hotel premises between 10pm and 1:30am. Hotel owners expressed discomfort with uniformed police officers roaming inside, impacting customer service and causing unease among guests.

In response, Kumar assured the association that police intervention would be limited to crime-related incidents, refraining from unnecessary disruptions to hotel operations. Besides, he extended a grace period of an additional half-hour to facilitate the shutdown process, acknowledging the concerns raised.

Moreover, Kumar pledged to issue a notification prohibiting police entry and roaming on hotel premises before the specified time limit. He emphasised strict enforcement against establishments serving liquor without permission and reiterated guidelines regarding loudspeaker usage, limiting it until 10pm.

The commissioner assured compliant businesses of minimal interference from law enforcement, aiming to strike a balance between public safety and supporting the hospitality industry.

