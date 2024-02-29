Pune Schools Embrace Science Over Superstition On National Science Day - Check Photos Inside |

The Pune city branch of the Maharashtra Superstition Eradication Committee organised a series of programmes at various institutions to commemorate National Science Day on Wednesday. The events featured demonstrations, quizzes, picture exhibitions, and lectures, held at locations such as Manoday De-addiction Centre, Yashodeep Vidyalya, Unicorn International School and others across the district.

During the event, Vishal Vimal, the working president of the Pune city branch, emphasised the importance of applying scientific principles in daily life to combat superstitions. He noted that while society often benefits from scientific advancements, many still fall prey to superstitions, miracles, astrology, and rituals due to a lack of critical thinking and scientific understanding.

Addressing the audience, Vimal stressed the need to promote a scientific approach while eliminating superstitions. He highlighted the prevalence of fraudulent practices, where individuals claim miraculous powers through rituals and exploit people's beliefs for personal gain.

Vimal cited examples of common deceptive practices, such as lighting lamps with water, using mantras to start fires, and performing tricks to make objects disappear, all of which exploit people's faith in supernatural powers. He urged the public to be wary of such fraudsters and emphasised the importance of critical thinking and rational inquiry.

The campaign received active participation from activists such as Praveen Khunte, Madhuri Gaikwad, Eknath Pathak, and others, who echoed Vimal's call to promote scientific literacy and combat superstition. Through these efforts, the committee aims to foster a culture of logical reasoning and evidence-based decision-making in society.