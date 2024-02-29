 Pune: Wagholi Residents Demand PMC Action On Persistent Drainage Issues; Watch Video
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Wagholi Residents Demand PMC Action On Persistent Drainage Issues; Watch Video | Video Screengrab

Residents of Wagholi are increasingly frustrated with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) due to ongoing issues with incomplete drainage work in the area. Stagnant water pools have formed, becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes and raising concerns about the spread of vector-borne diseases. The situation is further aggravated by the foul odour emanating from the stagnant water. Residents report that drainage pipes have not been cleaned for years, leading to water overflow and posing significant health hazards. Moreover, they criticise builders for prioritising new construction projects over the maintenance of the drainage system, exacerbating the problem.

Rahul Suresh Khaire, Chairman of JKG Purvarang Phase-1 Society, expressed concern over the lack of cleaning of drainage pipes and emphasised the hazardous conditions created by the neglect of drainage maintenance.

Resident Sandip Kambilkar highlighted specific areas such as JJ Nagar, Tukaram Nagar, and Bavdi Road, where problems are more severe due to neglected drainage pipelines.

Mrunal Balsane, another resident, echoed the sentiment, emphasising that waterlogged roads have become accident hotspots as motorists struggle to navigate flooded streets, resulting in collisions and injuries. Commuters and pedestrians alike face difficulties passing through the area, with some road sections rendered impassable due to heavy water flow.

In response, Dinkar Gojare, Head of the Sewage Department at PMC, stated, "I have inspected the area and formulated short-term and long-term plans to address the issue." He assured that the report would be submitted to higher officials for approval, and tenders would be passed accordingly. "Additionally, communication with the Public Works Department (PWD) has been initiated to expedite resolution efforts," Gojare added.

'Unreasonable and illegal'

Anil Kumar Mishra, Founder & President of the WACO Welfare Association, highlighted their relentless efforts for Wagholi's development, encompassing movements for water supply, waste management, and drainage system improvement from December 2022 to July 2023. "However, despite assurances given by PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar during a meeting on July 27, 2023, regarding the commencement of work from September, no substantial progress has been made on the ground," said Mishra. "The only visible activity has been limited to concrete work for the Wagholi bus stop. Instead of addressing critical infrastructure needs, the PMC has shifted focus to sending property tax notices to all property owners in Wagholi. This move, deemed unreasonable and illegal by residents, adds insult to injury, further exacerbating their frustration. Wagholi residents are adamant that they cannot tolerate the continued lack of essential services or accept unjust property tax notices," he added.

