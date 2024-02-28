Pune: App Ready For Launch, Assures PMPML CMD Sanjay Kolte Amid Resident Concerns | Anand Chaini

Commuters in Pune, who had been eagerly anticipating the launch of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) app since last November, are disappointed with the transport body's delay.

The app was supposed to provide live updates of scheduled buses, offering a solution to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance convenience for citizens navigating the city's public transit system. However, the prolonged delay has left passengers frustrated and questioning the efficiency of PMPML operations.

Ranjit Gadgil, Programme Director of the city-based NGO Parishar, expressed concern, stating, "We have written several letters to PMPML officials, but no update has been provided regarding the app."

He elaborated, "It is challenging for passengers to determine the exact location of buses. Real-time tracking would enable passengers to decide which bus is convenient for them and when the next bus is expected. Additionally, it could help identify bus shortages, traffic congestion, and breakdowns, allowing passengers to plan their journeys accordingly. Authorities had promised to launch the app as a Diwali gift last year, but there have been no updates since."

Tanzeel Allapur, Project Lead (Sustainable Urban Mobility) at Parisar, discussed their efforts, stating, "We have launched the #AppKaraBusKara campaign to highlight bus-related issues and to receive updates from PMPML."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kolte, Chief Managing Director of PMPML, assured, "The app is ready, and soon we will send it for a security audit. The security audit will be completed in the next two weeks, and initially, we will do a trial in a few depots only. Developing a journey planner takes time, but we are making progress, and the app will be launched in the upcoming months."

What is the purpose of the app?

By providing commuters with real-time bus tracking, the app allows them to plan their journeys effectively, reducing overall commute time and making public transportation a more appealing choice.

Additionally, integrating a carbon footprint calculator into the app promotes environmental responsibility among commuters by making them aware of their carbon emissions.

Moreover, the app serves as a valuable data source for the transport body, offering insights into peak travel times, popular routes, and customer preferences, enabling better planning and decision-making.

Overall, developing this app enhances public transportation, aligning with the city's goals of reducing air pollution and congestion.