 Pune Crime: Six Arrested For Printing Fake Notes In Dehu Road; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: Six Arrested For Printing Fake Notes In Dehu Road; Watch Video

Pune Crime: Six Arrested For Printing Fake Notes In Dehu Road; Watch Video

The accused have been identified as Ritik Khadse, Suraj Yadav, Akash Dhangekar, Suyog Salunkhe, Tejas Ballal, and Pravan Gahvane

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

At least six people have been arrested for allegedly printing and circulating fake currency notes of ₹500 denomination and seized 440 notes worth over ₹2 lakh in Pune district.

The accused have been identified as Ritik Khadse, Suraj Yadav, Akash Dhangekar, Suyog Salunkhe, Tejas Ballal, and Pravan Gahvane.

The Dehu Road police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad police in Pune district on Monday arrested the six accused for printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes of ₹500 denomination and seized notes worth ₹2,20,000.

Read Also
VIDEO: Miscreants Vandalize 12 Vehicles In Ramnagar Area Of Pune, Threaten People
article-image

According to Assistant Police Commissioner Devidas Kashinath Ghevre, "Based on the tip-off from credible sources, officials of the Dehu Road police station laid a trap to apprehend an accused who was expected to arrive at the Dehu Road area with a counterfeit note." "As per credentials shared by sources, police officials stopped and detained a suspect who came to a decided location riding a motorcycle, and after being searched, police found 140 fake notes of ₹500 denomination from him," he said.

With further investigation from him, it was revealed by the accused, Ritik Khadse, that these notes were being printed in a commercial shop in the Bhosari area using an offset printing machine.

After receiving the information, a team of police immediately rushed to the said shop and found an offset printing machine, printing ink and other printing material, along with special papers used for printing counterfeit notes and some half and full-printed notes.

Read Also
Pune: Is MNS' Vasant More Joining NCP (SP)? Here's What We Know So Far
article-image

As of now, six people have been arrested in the case and are currently placed in police custody.

During the investigation, an accused revealed to police that they had acquired an offset printing machine from Pune for printing pamphlets, etc., but had been influenced by various social media posts to print counterfeit currency notes.

Following the arrest, a case has been filed under Sections 489(c) (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at the Dehu Road police state.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Read Also
Arijit Singh To Perform In Pune On March 17 - Know Location, Ticket Prices And More
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune | Rasiklal Dhariwal Birth Anniversary: Scholarships for Medical Students, Blood Donation Drive...

Pune | Rasiklal Dhariwal Birth Anniversary: Scholarships for Medical Students, Blood Donation Drive...

Pune Crime: Six Arrested For Printing Fake Notes In Dehu Road; Watch Video

Pune Crime: Six Arrested For Printing Fake Notes In Dehu Road; Watch Video

Case Against Latur Company For Giving Fake Bank Guarantees Of ₹1 Crore To Civic Body

Case Against Latur Company For Giving Fake Bank Guarantees Of ₹1 Crore To Civic Body

Maharashtra: Six Arrested For Printing Fake Notes In Pune

Maharashtra: Six Arrested For Printing Fake Notes In Pune

VIDEO: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Smashes Fours & Sixes During Punit Balan Group's 'Friendship Cup...

VIDEO: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Smashes Fours & Sixes During Punit Balan Group's 'Friendship Cup...