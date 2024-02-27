VIDEO: Miscreants Vandalize 12 Vehicles In Ramnagar Area Of Pune, Threaten People

Pune: In a fresh wave of miscreants vandalizing vehicles in Pune, on the night of February 26, two unknown persons vandalized 12 vehicles with iron sickle and hockey sticks in Ramnagar area, under Yerawda police station. A case has been registered against the two and an investigation is underway.

As per the daily case diary, on February 26, at around 11:15 PM, two unknown persons showed up holding an iron sickle and a hockey stick near Tarkeshwar Mitra Mandal, Bhore Ali in Ramnagar. They abused the people in the area and vandalized 12 vehicles in total, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, tempos and rickshaws. They also threatened the people with harming them if anybody came forward and terrorized the area.

Watch the video here:

WATCH | Pune: 12 Vehicles Vandalised On Tuesday at Ramnagar in Yerwada; Gang Threatens People With Hockey Sticks And Koytas #Vandalism #Gang #Pune #punenews pic.twitter.com/RfdSVLkvDl — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 27, 2024

Officials from Yerarda police station, including Senior Police Inspector Santosh Patil, Police Inspector, Crime, Ashalata Khapre, Assistant Police Inspector Mahesh Lamkhede, Police Subinspector Swapnil Patil, Police Sub-Inspector Pradeep Surve visited the spot. A case has been registered against those two unknown persons under IPC Sections 427, 504, 506 (2), 34, Arms Act Section 4 (25) etc. Police Inspector Amar Kadam of Yerawda police station is the inquiring officer in this case.

A similar incident had happened in Yerawda's Laxminagar in December 2023, where the gang targeted and damaged rickshaws, tempos, cars, and two-wheelers, amounting to 20 to 25 vehicles. Their aggressive actions included threats and abuse, creating a sense of fear and panic among residents, and Pune Police used the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against the miscreants. Just two days after this incident, another similar incident was reported from Ramtekdi area in Hadapsar, where a group comprising 12 to 14 individuals wreaked havoc by vandalizing vehicles and even pelting stones at cops. The targeted vehicles included rickshaws, cars, and two-wheelers.