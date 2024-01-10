Wave Of Vehicle Vandalism Continues In Pune: Hadapsar's Ramtekdi Targeted, Stones Pelted At Cops |

Just two days after Pune police used Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MACOCA) against a gang for vandalism in Yerwada, another incident of vandalism has been reported in Hadapsar's Ramtekdi area, informed an officials on Wednesday.

A group comprising 12 to 14 individuals wreaked havoc by vandalising vehicles and even pelting stones at cops. The targeted vehicles included rickshaws, cars, and two-wheelers, leaving a trail of destruction in Ramtekdi.

The incident happened in the limits of the Wanwadi Police Station. Notably, this follows Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar's initiation of MCOCA (Maha Control of Crime Act) against a gang involved in a similar act of vandalism in Yerwada's Laxminagar area on December 26.

Wave of vandalism

In the previous incident, the gang targeted and damaged rickshaws, tempos, cars, and two-wheelers, amounting to 20 to 25 vehicles. Their aggressive actions included threats and abuse, creating a sense of fear and panic among residents.

Earlier in December, the Hadapsar Police publicly paraded four men and five juveniles accused of assault, vandalism, and threatening residents. This was done as a proactive measure to reassure the community and act as a deterrent against future criminal activities.

Adding to the grim statistics, a group of men had previously vandalised 25 vehicles at Sahakarnagar. According to crime branch data, over 250 vehicles fell victim to damage caused by gangs, youngsters, and individuals influenced by alcohol and drugs in 2023. The prevailing reasons behind these incidents range from inter-gang rivalry, group factionalism, to alcoholism and drug abuse.