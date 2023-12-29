VIDEO: Koyta Gang Strikes At Nanded Phata Liquor Shop In Pune Outskirts, Assaults Customers, Captured On CCTV

This year has seen a disturbing surge in incidents involving miscreants, including minors, who deploy "koytas" to terrorize and assault people. The notorious "Koyta gangs" wield billhooks, spreading fear in the outskirts of Pune. Responding to this, earlier this year, Pune Police mandated shopkeepers to record details, including Aadhaar card information, of koytas buyers earlier this year.

In the rural expanses surrounding Pune, the audacity of the Koytas is escalating, evidenced by the rise in menacing incidents. A recent and alarming event unfolded at a liquor shop in Nanded Phata, where three individuals, armed with a knife and an axe, caused chaos. The assailants forcibly closed the establishment, allegedly assaulting and robbing patrons who were simply enjoying a drink. The entire gruesome episode was captured by nearby CCTV cameras, serving as crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation led by the Haveli Police.

The distressing footage exposes three assailants ruthlessly attacking patrons within the liquor shop, brandishing both knives and axes. The Haveli Police station, part of the Pune rural police, is actively pursuing the search for these perpetrators to ensure they face justice.

#Pune | A purported video captures the alarming incident of the "Koyta Gang" at a liquor shop in Nanded Phata.



Three individuals wielding billhook-like weapons are seen forcibly shutting down the establishment, allegedly assaulting and robbing customers.

Yerwada event

This comes days after, in Yerwada, a group of individuals wreaked havoc in the quiet midnight hours. The gang, armed with weapons, targeted the Lakshmi Nagar area, leaving destruction in its wake by vandalizing 30 to 35 vehicles.



The incident took a frightening turn as the gang, undeterred by the presence of protesting citizens, subjected them to abuse. The citizens, understandably alarmed by the situation, witnessed the ruthless vandalism of their vehicles.



Responding swiftly to the distressing scene, the police were alerted and promptly arrived at the location. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Yerawada police station in connection with the incident.